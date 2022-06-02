Junior Zack Zimmerman tied for first overall on his way to qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 boys state golf meet at the Onalaska sectional on Wednesday, June 1, at La Crosse Country Club.
Zimmerman fired a 1-over-par 73 to tie with Madison Memorial junior Charlie Erlandson for first place at the 48-player sectional. Zimmerman shot a 37 on the course’s front nine and a 36 on the back nine.
Middleton — ranked No. 5 in the Division 1 Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Rankings — finished first with a team score of 316. That was just one stroke better than runner-up Madison Memorial’s 317. The Spartans are the No. 8 team in Division 1.
The top two teams advance to state, which will be Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
Holmen senior Brennan Dirks (third, 75) and Waunakee senior Max Brud (fifth, 77) join Zimmerman as individual state qualifiers. The top three individuals from non-qualifying state teams advance out of sectionals.
Verona came in third with a score of 326, just edging out fourth-place Holmen’s 328. Waunakee — ranked No. 2 in Division 1 — finished in fifth with 331 strokes.
In total, six of the eight teams at the Onalaska sectional were ranked in Division 1’s top 10 or received votes to be ranked.
Golfing out of the No. 5 spot for Verona, senior Anthony Heinrichs had the Wildcats’ second-best score with an 83. A stroke back was senior teammate Steve Shorter with an 84.
Verona was rounded out with senior Brooks Luttinen’s 86. Senior Noah Ehlenbach fired a 91.