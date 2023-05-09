The Verona boys golf team had two of the top five golfers and took fourth place as a team at the Portage Invitational on Friday, May 5, at the Portage Country Club.
The Wildcats shot a 341, nine strokes behind third-place Stoughton. Mount Horeb clipped Kohler 319-325 for the title in the 13-team invitational.
Verona took 10th out of 20 teams after shooting a 340 at the Madison Memorial Invitational on Monday, May 8, at the Blackhawk Country Club.
The Wildcats shot a 337 and won a triangular Big Eight Conference meet against Sun Prairie West and Madison La Follette on Tuesday, May 2, at Edelweiss Golf Course in New Glarus. Sun Prairie West finished second (348) and Madison La Follette placed last (354).
Madison Memorial Invitational
Verona senior Zack Zimmerman tied for sixth place with a 77.
Senior Jaxson Uhalt carded a 79 and finished in a seven-way tie for 12th place. Senior Steven Shorter shot an 89 and sophomore Silas Schultz carded a 95.
Portage Invitational
Zimmerman and Uhalt each shot a 79 to finish in a five-way tie for fourth place in the Portage Invitational on May 5, at the Portage Country Club.
Shorter carded an 86 to tie for 16th place. Schultz shot a 91 to round out the top four for the Wildcats.
Big Eight triangular
Zimmerman won medalist honors after carding an 80 in a triangular conference meet on May 2, at Edelweiss Golf Course in New Glarus.
Uhalt shot an 84 and Shorter shot an 86. Senior Viktor Mitchell carded an 87 to round out the top four for the Wildcats.