Junior Zack Zimmerman tied for first overall on his way to qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 boys state golf tournament at the Onalaska sectional on Wednesday, June 1, at La Crosse Country Club.
In the first round of the Division 1 state tournament on Monday, June 6, Zimmerman carded a 9-over-par 81 to tie for 41st in the 104-player field at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
The state meet will conclude with the second round on Tuesday, June 7.
Zimmerman was coming off a 1-over-par 73 at sectionals.
“I was feeling pretty good coming off that round in La Crosse,” Zimmerman said. “My game is where I’d like it to be.”
Zimmerman said his first round did not go as well as he hoped, but acknowledged the fact he was still in the top half of the field.
“I struck the ball well enough to put up a good number today, I just could not get any putts to fall,” he said. “I’m hoping tomorrow I can get the putter going and find some confidence.”
Even with the putter a tad off, Zimmerman avoided any big numbers. His 18-hole first round consisted of nine pars and nine bogeys.
“I worked hard yesterday in the practice round with coach Rebholz and coach Steiner to give myself a plan that both kept me out of trouble but also gave me a chance to score,” Zimmerman said. “One of my goals going into this tournament was to stay away from big numbers because I know that is how I play my best golf.”
After one round, Kettle Moraine’s Alex Koenig led the field with a 70.