Verona junior Zack Zimmerman finished fifth place at the Balance and Believe Invitational on Monday, May 9, at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
The Wildcats finished fourth as a team after shooting a 338. Madison Memorial won the invite over Middleton 324-328. Arrowhead took third by two strokes ahead of Verona followed by Stoughton in fifth place (343).
Verona was coming off a double dual split against Sun Prairie and Middleton on Thursday, May 5, at the Sun Prairie Golf Course.
Balance and Believe Invitational
The Wildcats had two of the top 20 golfers in the Madison Memorial Balance and Believe Invitational on May 9, at the Blackhawk Country Club.
Zimmerman shot a 7-over-par 79 to take fifth. Senior Brooks Luttinen carded an 84 to finish 18th.
Steve Shorter shot an 87 and senior Noah Ehlenbach finished with an 88.
Madison Memorial's Isaac Schmidt shot a 4-over-par 76 to take medalist honors.
Sun Prairie
Verona finished second in a double dual against Sun Prairie and Middleton on May 5, at the Sun Prairie Golf Course.
Middleton had the top two golfers. Middleton senior Alec Sosnowski won medalist honors after shooting a 75. Verona finished with a 328, 10 strokes behind Middleton and well ahead of Sun Prairie (338).
Zimmerman and senior Anthony Heinrichs each shot an 80 to lead the Wildcats. Ehlenbach carded an 83 and Luttinen shot an 85.