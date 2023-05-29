Verona senior Zack Zimmerman’s journey to reach the WIAA Division 1 state tournament is still alive.
Zimmerman shot a 4-over-par 76 to finish eighth place in the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial regional on Tuesday, May 23, at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison. With his performance, Zimmerman qualified for the Division 1 Waunakee sectional.
Verona shot a 333 to take sixth place as a team, three strokes away from Madison West for the last team sectional berth.
Verona senior Jaxson Uhalt tied Mount Horeb junior Jack Vesperman for 20th place after shooting an 82. Verona freshman Andrew Lisle carded an 87 for 28th place. Senior teammate Steven Shorter finished in a five-way tie for 29th place after shooting an 88.
Middleton clipped Madison Memorial for the regional team title 297-298. The top four teams move on to the sectional. That includes third-place Waunakee (312) and Madison West (330).
Madison Memorial senior Charlie Erlandson shot a 4-under-par 68 to win medalist honors, four strokes over Middleton junior Dain Johnson.