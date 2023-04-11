Verona senior Zack Zimmerman won the championship at the Stoughton Invitational on Monday, April 10, at the Stoughton Country Club.
Zimmerman shot a 77 to lead the Wildcats. Verona shot a 337 to take third place as a team. Edgerton clipped Madison Memorial for the team title 323-325.
Both Verona’s Steve Shorter and Silas Schultz carded an 85. Viktor Mitchell shot a 90.
The Wildcats were scheduled to golf in a Big Eight Quad on Tuesday, April 11, at the Yahara Golf Course and against Beloit Memorial at the Krueger Haskell Golf Course on Wednesday, April 12.
Sauk Prairie Invitational
Zimmerman tied for ninth place in the season-opening Sauk Prairie Invitational on Tuesday, April 4, at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.
Zimmerman shot an 11-over-par 81 to help the Wildcats finish fifth (348) in the 18-team invite. Verona’s trio of Shorter, Schultz and Jaxon Uhalt each carded an 89 to finish in a six-way tie for 32nd place.
Big Eight Conference foe Janesville Craig clipped McDonnell-Regis 321-323 for the team title. The Cougars had three golfers in the top 10.
Madison Memorial’s Charlie Erlandson was the individual champion after shooting a 3-under-par 67. McDonnell-Regis’ Andrew Bauer and Ben Biskupski each finished as runner-up with 76s.
Stoughton – a Badger East Conference team – took 11th place after shooting a 368.