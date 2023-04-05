Verona senior Zack Zimmerman tied for ninth place in the season-opening Sauk Prairie Invitational on Tuesday, April 4, at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.
Zimmerman shot an 11-over-par 81 to help the Wildcats finish fifth (348) in the 18-team invite. Verona’s trio of Steve Shorter, Silas Schultz and Jaxon Uhalt each carded an 89 to finish in a six-way tie for 32nd place.
Big Eight Conference foe Janesville Craig clipped McDonnell-Regis 321-323 for the team title. The Cougars had three golfers in the top 10.
Madison Memorial’s Charlie Erlandson was the individual champion after shooting a 3-under-par 67. McDonnell-Regis’ Andrew Bauer and Ben Biskupski each finished as runner-up with 76s.
Stoughton – a Badger East Conference team – took 11th place after shooting a 368.