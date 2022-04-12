It didn’t take long for the Verona boys golf team to see how they stack up against Big Eight Conference rival Madison Memorial.
In the first two tournaments of the season Verona finished second to the Spartans. Madison Memorial outdistanced Verona for the championship at the Stoughton Invitational 317-327 on Monday, April 11, at the Stoughton Country Club. In the season-opening Sauk Prairie Invitational, the Spartans edged the Wildcats for the championship 322-328 on Tuesday, April 5, at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.
“We always want to see how we stack up against the conference and Madison Memorial will be in our regional and sectional,” Verona coach Jon Rebholz said. “Whenever we can match up against them it’s good. It was very encouraging at Sauk.”
Rebholz said Verona had another good team score.
“Our theme all year will be to minimize our mistakes and at the same time maximize our scoring opportunities,” he said. “We’re putting ourselves in position to be successful from a team standpoint. As we better our focus, especially through adversity, our scores will come down.”
Stoughton Invitational
Verona had three golfers finish in the top seven on April 11, at the Stoughton Invitational at the Stoughton Country Club.
It marked just the second day the country club was open. Verona junior Zack Zimmerman and senior teammate Anthony Heinrichs tied Monona Grove’s Jacob Fredrickson for second place with a 6-over-par 78.
Verona senior Brooks Luttinen tied Madison Memorial’s Ethan Williams and Sam Godager for seventh (81). Teammate Steve Shorter shot a 90.
“We’re hitting the ball pretty well and our putting is coming along,” Rebholz said. “We just left a few strokes out there today with a few big numbers on certain holes due to penalty strokes.”
Sauk Prairie Invitational
Verona had two golfers finish in the top 10 in the season-opening Sauk Prairie Invitational on April 5, at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.
Senior Noah Ehlenbach finished sixth with an 8-over-par 80. Shorter tied for ninth with an 82. Both Zimmerman and Heinrichs tied for 11th after carding an 83.
Rebholz said the team played well in wet and windy conditions.
“I appreciate the perseverance of the guys today, staying mentally strong all 18 holes,” he said. “It's a good sign when you see your guys dig in and work to refocus when faced with adversity during their rounds.”