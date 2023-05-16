The Verona boys golf team tied for 10th at the 23-team Battle at The Rock on Monday, May 15, at Wild Rock Golf Course in the Wisconsin Dells.
The Wildcats collected 338 strokes to take 10th. Fellow Big Eight members Middleton and Madison Memorial placed first and second, respectively. The Cardinals shot a 304, while the Spartans scored a 308.
Verona senior Zack Zimmerman took 10th out of 115 golfers. He carded a 75. Verona seniors Jaxson Uhalt and Michael Comber finished in an eight-way tie for 53rd with 87s. Freshman Andrew Lisle and sophomore Silas Schultz both shot 89s to round out the Wildcats.