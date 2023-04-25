Senior Zack Zimmerman carded a 76 to lead the Verona boys golf team at the Edgewood Invitational on Monday, April, 24, at Blackhawk Country Club.
Verona lost a Big Eight Conference match to Middleton 310-336 on Tuesday, April 18, at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
Edgewood Invitational
Zimmerman led the Wildcats with a 76, while fellow senior Steve Shorter fired an 83. Seniors Jaxson Uhalt and Viktor Mitchell rounded out the Verona four with 88s.
The Wildcats placed eighth with 335 strokes. Madison Memorial won with a score of 302.
Middleton 310, Verona 336
The Cardinals had the top two golfers with Charlie Jambor carding a 74 and James Baker scoring a 77. Zimmerman tied Middleton’s Robby Warda for third with a 78.
The Cardinals rounded out their top four with an 81 from Dain Johnson. Shorter tied Johnson for fifth.
Uhalt fired an 85, while Silas Schultz shot a 92 to make up the rest of Verona’s 336. Michael Comber carded a 94 for the Wildcats.
Middleton was ranked No. 3 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin’s Division 1 preseason poll.