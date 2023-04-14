The Verona boys golf team dropped a Big Eight double dual against Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial on Wednesday, April 12, at the Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit.

Senior Zack Zimmerman shot 6-over-par 78 to win medalist honors in a Big Eight Quad on Tuesday, April 11, at the Yahara Golf Course.

Verona sophomore Silas Schultz finished fifth place with an 84. Verona shot a 353, four strokes behind Beloit Memorial. Janesville Craig won the double dual with a 327.

Verona senior Steve Shorter tied for eighth after carding an 88. Senior teammate Viktor Mitchell shot a 90 and senior Jaxson Uhalt carded a 91.

Beloit Memorial senior Conner Churchill shot a 76 to win medalist honors.

Verona shot a 332 as a team to take second – five strokes behind first place Madison West.

Zimmerman posted pars on the first four holes. He birdied No. 5 and shot a 1-over-par 37 on the front nine. He bogeyed five holes on the back nine, including two of the first three holes and shot a 5-over-par 41 on the back nine.

Shorter tied Madison West’s Finn Jackson for second place after shooting a 7-over-par 79. Shorter reeled off four straight pars on the front nine. He bogeyed No. 5 and had a double bogey on No. 8 to finish at 3-over-par on the front nine. Shorter shot a 4-over-par 40 on the back nine.

Schultz carded an 87 and Mike Comber finished with an 88 to round out the top four scores for the Wildcats.

