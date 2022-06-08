Zack Zimmerman was hoping to sink a few more putts in his second round at state.
The Verona junior gave himself those chances during his first 18 holes at the state tournament, but couldn’t capitalize on them.
The birdie putts were elusive once again, but Zimmerman continued his solid ball striking to shoot a pair of rounds of 81 at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament on Monday, June 6, and Tuesday, June 7, at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
Zimmerman finished tied for 45th with his total two-day score of 162.
“Overall, I felt like I had two very similar rounds,” Zimmerman said. “Again, in the second round I felt like I was striking the ball well and putting myself in the right positions, especially on the front nine. I couldn’t get the putts to drop again which was very frustrating. I wouldn’t say I am pleased with the result but I feel like I can learn a lot from this.”
Eau Claire Memorial’s Will Schlitz won the individual Division 1 state title with a score of 145 in the 104-player field. Schlitz carded a 76 in the first round and then fired a 69 in his second round to finish 1-over par.
Zimmerman played steady golf during his 36 holes at state. The worst score he carded on a hole was a double-bogey 6 on the par-4 No. 12 during his second round. Otherwise it was all pars and bogeys for the Wildcat junior.
Zimmerman found his groove on the course’s front nine during his second round, collecting seven pars to go along with a pair of bogeys.
“On the front nine, especially the first seven holes, I was giving myself great birdie chances,” Zimmerman said. “I was hitting fairways and greens, I just was not capitalizing on those opportunities. I felt like I hit some good putts that were just not finding the hole.”
Zimmerman said he is very grateful for his state experience.
“I think it will help me a lot going into this summer of golf and into next season,” Zimmerman said. “I learned that things aren’t always going to fall, and golf is about being persistent and sticking with it. The coaches really helped me stay calm, and focused on the task at hand which would have been hard to do without them.”