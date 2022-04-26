The Verona boys golf team is on a roll after sweeping two double-dual Big Eight Conference meets last week and finishing seventh in the Edgewood Invitational on Monday, April 25, at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
Edgewood Invitational
Verona junior Zack Zimmerman shot an 8-over-par 80 to finish in a five-way tie for seventh place out of 103 golfers in the Edgewood Invitational on April 25, at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
The Wildcats shot a 338 as a team to take seventh, one stroke behind Milton and three behind fifth-place Holmen in the 21-team invitational. Middleton, ranked No. 3 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association poll, edged fifth-ranked Waunakee for the team title 312-318. Madison Memorial took third (322), four shots ahead of Edgewood, ranked No. 1 in Division 2.
Verona’s Steve Shorter shot an 85 to tie Oregon’s Billy McCorkle and Beloit Memorial’s Kai Wong for 31st. Senior Noah Ehlenbach carded an 86 to finish in a nine-way tie for 34th. Senior Brooks Luttinen shot an 87 to tie seven other golfers for 43rd.
Verona 318, Madison West 348, Madison East 404
Luttinen shot a 5-over-par 77 to take medalist honors to lead Verona to a Big Eight Conference sweep over Madison West and Madison East on Wednesday, April 20, at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison.
The Wildcats for the second straight day shot a season-best 318. Zimmerman carded a 7-over-par 79. Senior Anthony Heinrichs finished with an 80 and Shorter shot an 82.
Verona coach Jon Rebholz said the gigantic greens at Yahara can often pose some problems with putting.
“Our guys did a good job of playing through some putting woes here and there,” Rebholz said. “I was most impressed with the positive attitude that we maintained despite some bad shots and holes and a lot of difficult weather conditions. As I told the guys after the round, this mental toughness on the course throughout a round can be a separator between teams.”
Verona 318, Janesville Parker 347, Madison La Follette 378
Zimmerman shot a 4-over-par 76 to lead the Wildcats to a double-dual sweep over Janesville Parker and Madison La Follette on April 19, at the Riverside Golf Course.
Rebholz said it was good to see the team break 320.
“This is a sign that we’re putting ourselves in position to compete with the best teams in our area,” he said. “The work is not finished and we need to look at what we can do to improve our short game to take that team number lower.”
Shorter carded an 80. Both Ehlenbach and Luttinen shot an 81.