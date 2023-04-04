The Verona boys golf team returns a pair of varsity starters, including 2022 state qualifier Zack Zimmerman.
The Verona senior finished tied for 45th with his total two-day score of 162 during the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last season as a junior.
“I think it (state appearance) will help me a lot going into this summer of golf and into next season,” Zimmerman said after the state tournament last season in June. “I learned that things aren’t always going to fall, and golf is about being persistent and sticking with it. The coaches really helped me stay calm, and focused on the task at hand which would have been hard to do without them.”
Verona head coach Jon Rebholz called Zimmerman a consistent player who has excellent course demeanor. The Wildcats also return senior Steve Shorter – who was in Verona’s starting five at sectionals last season.
Verona came in third with a score of 326 in a Division 1 sectional last season, just edging out fourth-place Holmen’s 328. Waunakee — who came in ranked No. 2 in Division 1 — finished in fifth with 331 strokes.
In total, six of the eight teams at Verona’s sectional last season were ranked in Division 1’s top 10 or received votes to be ranked.
“Zack Zimmerman and Steve Shorter have full seasons of varsity play under their belts and should provide leadership and scoring at the top of the lineup,” Rebholz said.
Senior Griffin Battles is the Wildcats’ only other returning letterwinner from last season. Other players pushing for a starting spot will be sophomore Silas Schultz and seniors Jackson Uhalt, Viktor Mitchell, Ethan Larson, Jack Christensen and Michael Comber.
“We have a lot of seniors and a lot of freshmen,” Rebholz said. “Good leadership and character guys to help the next generation of the program.”
Schultz could be a player that surprises this season, according to Rebholz.
“Silas Schultz showed some great promise as a freshman and has worked hard on his game in the offseason,” Rebholz said.
Rebholz said he expects his team to compete in the Big Eight and make a run in the postseason. The Wildcats went 7-2 in conference duals last season and finished fifth at the Big Eight tournament.
Madison Memorial topped Middleton for the Big Eight Conference tournament title last season.
“Middleton will continue to be strong, and always has very good depth,” Rebholz said. “Janesville Craig will challenge for the conference title. Madison Memorial will be tough as well.”