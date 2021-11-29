The Verona boys hockey team rallied from two goals down to win its season opener 4-2 against Chippewa Falls on Friday, Nov. 26, at Verona Ice Arena.
The Wildcats fell to Hudson 5-0 in a Division 1 state final rematch on Saturday, Nov. 27, back at Verona Ice Arena.
Verona 4, Chippewa Falls 2
Chippewa Falls’ Ben Carlson scored 2 minutes, 58 seconds into the first period and Drew Bowe added a power-play goal 5:24 into the first period as Falls grabbed an early 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats cut into the advantage thanks to a short-handed score from junior forward Reece Cordray 12:22 into the first period. Cordray equalized 50 seconds into the second period when junior forward Jack Marske and senior forward Easton Simpson assisted on an even-strength goal.
Verona broke the deadlock 15:22 into the second period when sophomore forward Tre Grignon capitalized on a power play with a goal that was assisted by senior forward Anthony Heinrichs and junior defenseman Lars Brotzman. Cordray put things out of reach when he recorded his hat trick late in the third period. Simpson assisted on the game-sealing score.
Chippewa Falls and Verona both finished with 25 shots.
Senior Owen Hebgen played all 51 minutes in goal for Verona, stopping 23 of 25 shots, good for a .920 save percentage.
Hudson 5, Verona 0
Hudson scored late in the first period, but was shutout by the Verona defense in the second period.
It took just 33 seconds into the third period for Hudson to make it 2-0 and 13 seconds later the Raiders added another score to make it 3-0.
Zach Kochendorfer netted two goals in the middle of the final period to make it 5-0. Hudson outshot Verona 39-12, including 16 shots in the third period. Hebgen racked up 34 saves in the defeat for the Wildcats.
Verona finished as the WIAA Division 1 state runner-ups last season after dropping the title game to Hudson 4-0.