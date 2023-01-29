Senior forward Conrad Moline scored two goals and had two assists to help the Verona boys hockey team roll to a 6-1 win over Oregon on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Verona Ice Arena.
Senior forward Reece Cordray had one goal and three assists. Verona (15-4) – ranked sixth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll – scored two goals in each period.
With the loss, Oregon, ranked fifth in Division 2, drops to 10-9. It marks the second straight loss by the Panthers. The Wildcats held Oregon junior forward Andrew Jicha – the state’s third-leading goal scorer (35 goals) scoreless.
Moline opened the scoring with a goal on assists from Cordray and senior forward Jack Marske at 5 minutes, 49 seconds in the first period. Moline scored his second goal about five minutes later with both Cordray and Marske picking up assists.
Senior defenseman Cael Pertzborn scored on a pass from senior forward Blake Herburger at 1:40 in the second period to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead. Cordray followed with a short-handed goal on an assist by Moline at 3:57 to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 4-0.
Senior defenseman Lars Brotzman scored a power-play goal on assists from Cordray and Moline at 1:08 in the third period to give Verona a 5-0 lead. The Wildcats outshot the Panthers 53-22.
Oregon senior Kyle Barnish answered with a power-play goal on an assist by Easton Lindert at 9:41 in the third. Herburger capped the scoring with a goal on a pass from sophomore forward Michon Dina at 13:57. The Wildcats went 1-for-4 on the power play and the Panthers finished 1-for-6.
Verona junior goaltender Blake Craven had 21 saves. Craven is eighth in the state with an average goals against mark of 2.01.
Verona will play at fifth-ranked University School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Milwaukee.