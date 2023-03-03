Conrad Moline made sure to take a few mental notes while watching the girls state tournament on Thursday night – specifically when Autumn Cooper had a game-winning goal off a nifty move that led to Superior/Northwestern’s 3-2 win over Hudson.
Moline made that exact move when he netted the game-winning goal during the Verona boys hockey team’s 4-3 overtime win over Hudson in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Reece Cordray
Verona's Reece Cordray (14) celebrates his first-period goal during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Verona's Jack Marske hugs Conrad Moline (15) after his game-winning goal during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Reece Cordray
Verona's Reece Cordray (14) celebrates his first-period goal during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Grady Miller
Verona's Grady Miller battles for the puck during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Boden Brotzman
Verona's Boden Brotzman handles the puck during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Jack Marske
Verona's Jack Marske skates during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Cael Pertzborn
Verona's Cael Pertzborn takes a shot during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Michon Dina
Verona's Michon Dina chases down a puck during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Conrad Moline
Verona's Conrad Moline battles for the puck during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Reece Cordray
Verona's Reece Cordray handles the puck during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Tre Grignon
Verona's Tre Grignon fights for the puck during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Boden Brotzman
Verona's skates down the side of the rink during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
David Dina
Verona's David Dina surveys the ice during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Grady Miller
Verona's Grady Miller moves in space during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Lars Brotzman
Verona's Lars Brotzman moves down the ice during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Garrison Codde
Verona's Garrison Codde handles the puck during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Conrad Moline
Verona's Conrad Moline surveys the ice during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Charlie Scadden
Verona's Charlie Scadden controls the puck during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Reece Cordray
Verona's Reece Cordray races with the puck during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Grady Miller
Verona's Grady Miller surveys the ice during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Tre Grignon
Verona's Tre Grignon fights for the puck during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Lars Brotzman
Verona's Lars Brotzman tries to gain control during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Verona Boys Hockey
The Verona boys hockey team celebrates after winning a Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Tre Grignon and Charlie McGinnis
Verona's Tre Grignon (left) Charlie McGinnis are all smiles after Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal win against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Jack Marske and Conrad Moline
Verona's Jack Marske hugs Conrad Moline (15) after his game-winning goal during the Wildcats' Division 1 state semifinal against Hudson on Friday, March 3, at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
With the game tied 3-3 in overtime, Moline won a chase down for the puck against a Hudson defender before flicking the puck to himself while moving his stick above the defenders head to give himself a clean breakaway.
Moline won the one-on-one with the Hudson goalie.
An insane way to claim the last Championship Saturday spot! In OT, Conrad Moline scores the breakaway, walk-off to send the Wildcats to the Division 1 final vs. Notre Dame (2:30 p.m. puck drop).Catch @vahshockey and @Oregonvarhockey on @WKOW tomorrow!(🎥: WIAA/NFHS Network) pic.twitter.com/HKlNC8zjQL
“Reece (Cordray) made a really good defensive play,” said Moline, a senior forward. “Believe it or not I took a piece from the girls game last night – the girl who made the same move – a one-hand windmill around the defender.”
The game-winning goal vaults the second-seeded Wildcats to the state championship game where they will take on top-seeded and unbeaten Notre Dame on Saturday, March 4. Verona is hoping history will repeat itself as the Wildcats defeated the Tritons in the state final in 2020 after earning an overtime victory in their semifinal match.
“It’s giving me a little bit of flashbacks from freshman year,” said Cordray, who assisted the game-winning score along with junior defenseman David Dina. “Winning in OT and then meeting Notre Dame in the finals. We’re looking forward to it and we like our chances.”
No team led by more than one goal during the contest that saw three equalizing goals. The third-seeded Raiders – the two-time defending state champions in Division 1 – edged the Wildcats 2-1 in Verona’ second-game of the season.
“I did not see this one like one team rolling away with it by any means,” Verona head coach Joel Marshall said. “We were both very similar teams then (first meeting). We both got tremendously better over the course of the season.”
Hudson defeated Verona in the state final in 2021.
“They’ve kind of owned us for my four years at least,” Cordray said. “It’s my first time beating them so it makes it feel even that much better.”
Verona struck first when Cordray sniped a shot past Hudson junior goalie Aidan Tepper-Engh 5 minutes, 19 seconds into the first period. Moline was credited with an assist.
“I was getting closer to the end of my shift, getting tired,” Cordray said. “I beat the one guy wide and thought I had a good look at a shot.”
Just nine seconds of game time later, the Raiders equalized with a score from junior forward Harry Ross.
Verona killed a pair of Hudson power-play opportunities in the first period to keep the game knotted at 1-1. With 3:55 gone in the second period, the Raiders took their first lead at 2-1 with a goal from junior forward Gannon Blaiser.
“We liked our chances the whole time,” Cordray said. “Going down one, we were definitely a little nervous but there was no point where I didn’t believe that we were going to be able to get it done.”
Like after the first goal, the trailing team had a quick response.
Just 31 seconds of game time later, Moline lit the lamp on a power-play score – assisted by Cordray and Dina. The Wildcats were just 11 seconds into their power play.
Verona took back the lead at 3-2 when senior defenseman Lars Brotzman netted an unassisted power-play goal. The score came 7:31 into the second period.
The Wildcats went 2 for 3 on power-play chances, while holding Hudson to 0 for 5.
Hudson netted the lone goal of the third – a score from senior forward Alex Pottratz 4:19 into the period. Verona had its chances to end the game in regulation. Cordray had shot ting off the crossbar and junior forward Tre Grignon nearly wrapped a goal around the net – but Tepper-Engh blocked the shot with his foot at the last second.
With the game deadlocked at 3-3, both teams got a 3-minute rest period before overtime.
“It was rest up, get hydrated,” Marshall said. “It could be a long haul. We bring a ton of snacks and food and drinks…We’ve been in that situation before.”
Marshall recalled an overtime win over Middleton earlier in the season in the very same arena. Fittingly enough, Cordray also had the game-winning assist in that game as well.
Cordray said he liked Moline’s chances when he saw he got a breakaway just under four minutes into the 8-minute overtime period.
“We were jumping on the bench,” Marshall said. “Obviously he’s scored a boatload of goals this year. If we wanted anyone to do it, it’s him or Reece, for sure. I think I was tackled by one of the coaches. I don’t know if it even hit the back of the net.”
Moline finished with 27 goals in the regular season. Moline and Cordray helped the Wildcats to their state championship in 2020 as freshmen. Moline elected to play AAA hockey his sophomore and junior seasons before wanting one last shot with his high school team.
“It means everything,” Moline said. “There is nothing better. Playing youth together with your best friends and then being able to play with them senior year. Hanging out every night, going to lunch together every day, having classes together. You live with them pretty much. There is nothing better than this.”