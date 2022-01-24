Easton Simpson

Verona's Easton Simpson controls the puck during the Wildcats’ 6-2 Big Eight Conference win over Janesville on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Janesville Ice Arena.

 Photo by Jack Miller

The Verona boys hockey team moved to 3.5 games ahead of second place and stayed perfect in the Big Eight standings after a pair of conference wins over Middleton and Madison Memorial.

Senior forward Easton Simpson scored the game-winning goal with 49 seconds left against Middleton as Verona edged the Cardinals 3-2 in a Big Eight game on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Verona Ice Arena.

Senior goalie Owen Hebgen and Verona pitched a shutout as the Wildcats blanked Madison Memorial 3-0 in a conference contest on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Verona Ice Arena.

Verona 3, Middleton 2

Tied 2-2 with 49 seconds left in the third period, Simpson scored an even-strength goal off assists from senior forward Anthony Heinrichs and junior forward Reece Cordray to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead and eventually the win.

The victory moved Verona to 13-4 overall and 11-0 in the Big Eight standings. Janesville sits in second with a 7-3 mark.

Middleton scored the only goal of the first period, but Verona struck twice in the second to take a 2-1 advantage into the third. In the second it was senior forward Max Codde netting a power-play goal 11 minutes, 32 seconds into the period. Sophomore forward Caden Wedderspoon and junior forward Jack Marske both were awarded assists.

Simpson scored 13:04 into the period on an even-strength goal assisted by Heinrichs. Middleton equalized the game at 2-2 at 12:47 into the third period. Less than four minutes later Simpson netted his game-winning score.

Verona outshot Middleton 39-22.

Verona 3, Madison Memorial 0

Cordray scored two goals to lead Verona past Madison Memorial. Senior defenseman Troy Tollefson also recorded a goal in the win. Heinrichs was credited with a game-high two assists. Senior defenseman Carson Lindell and sophomore defenseman David Dina also had assists for the Wildcats.

Hebgen stopped 22 of 22 shots faced.

