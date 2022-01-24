The Verona boys hockey team moved to 3.5 games ahead of second place and stayed perfect in the Big Eight standings after a pair of conference wins over Middleton and Madison Memorial.
Senior forward Easton Simpson scored the game-winning goal with 49 seconds left against Middleton as Verona edged the Cardinals 3-2 in a Big Eight game on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Verona Ice Arena.
Senior goalie Owen Hebgen and Verona pitched a shutout as the Wildcats blanked Madison Memorial 3-0 in a conference contest on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Verona Ice Arena.
Verona 3, Middleton 2
Tied 2-2 with 49 seconds left in the third period, Simpson scored an even-strength goal off assists from senior forward Anthony Heinrichs and junior forward Reece Cordray to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead and eventually the win.
The victory moved Verona to 13-4 overall and 11-0 in the Big Eight standings. Janesville sits in second with a 7-3 mark.
Middleton scored the only goal of the first period, but Verona struck twice in the second to take a 2-1 advantage into the third. In the second it was senior forward Max Codde netting a power-play goal 11 minutes, 32 seconds into the period. Sophomore forward Caden Wedderspoon and junior forward Jack Marske both were awarded assists.
Simpson scored 13:04 into the period on an even-strength goal assisted by Heinrichs. Middleton equalized the game at 2-2 at 12:47 into the third period. Less than four minutes later Simpson netted his game-winning score.
Verona outshot Middleton 39-22.
Verona 3, Madison Memorial 0
Cordray scored two goals to lead Verona past Madison Memorial. Senior defenseman Troy Tollefson also recorded a goal in the win. Heinrichs was credited with a game-high two assists. Senior defenseman Carson Lindell and sophomore defenseman David Dina also had assists for the Wildcats.
Hebgen stopped 22 of 22 shots faced.