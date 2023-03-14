The Verona boys hockey team had five players named to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association all-state teams, including a first-team selection for senior forward Reece Cordray.
Cordray had 34 goals to go along with 49 assists. He helped the Wildcats to the Division 1 state final game while also becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer this season.
Cordray’s linemate and fellow senior forward Conrad Moline was selected as a second-team all-state member. Moline racked up 33 goals to go along with 32 assists.
Junior goaltender Blake Craven joined Moline on the second team. Craven made 605 saves this season, good for a .906 save percentage.
Verona had a pair of honorable-mention selections – senior defenseman Lars Brotzman and junior defenseman David Dina. Brotzman netted seven goals and had 18 assists. Dina had four goals and recorded 20 assists.