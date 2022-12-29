Senior forward Jack Marske scored two goals to power the Verona boys hockey team to a 4-1 win over Sun Prairie on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Verona (7-2, 6-0 Big Eight) has won seven straight games since a 3-2 loss to Hudson – the two-time defending WIAA Division 1 state champion – on Nov. 28.
Sun Prairie struck first with Tyler Rauls scoring a power-play goal at 2 minutes, 49 seconds in the first period. Marske scored the game-tying goal on an assist by senior Lars Brotzman at 13:16 to tie the game at 1.
After a scoreless second period, the Wildcats erupted for three goals in the third period. Junior forward Caden Wedderspoon scored on passes from junior Tre Grignon and freshman Boden Brotzman at 8:25 to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead. Just 29 seconds later, Verona junior forward Garrison Codde scored on an assist by Blake Herburger. Marske capped the scoring with a power-play goal on assists from senior forward Conrad Moline and junior defenseman David Dina.
Verona outshot Sun Prairie 41-12. Both teams went 1-for-3 on the power play. Junior goaltender Blake Craven had 11 saves.