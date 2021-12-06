The Verona boys hockey team moved two steps closer to winning a fifth straight Big Eight Conference championship.
The Wildcats (3-1, 2-0 Big Eight) rolled to a 6-0 win over Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Verona Ice Arena.
The Wildcats were coming off a 4-1 win over Madison West on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Madison Ice Arena.
Verona has won the conference title four of the past five years. There was no conference season last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Wildcats are off to a good start in their title defense.
One player getting back into a groove is junior forward Jack Marske, who scored two goals against Beloit Memorial. Marske played club hockey in the fall and Verona coach Joel Marshall gave him some time off to rest his legs before starting the high school season.
“It feels good to be back to 100% and not feeling anything in my leg,” Marske said.
Verona junior forward Reece Cordray scored four goals in the two conference wins last week.
“We are very confident in what we have done so far,” Cordray said. “We have a long way to go until our end goal. I think we are confident with what we have.”
Verona 6, Beloit Memorial 0
Both Marske and Cordray scored two goals to help the Wildcats cruise by Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight game Dec. 2, in Verona.
Marske took a pass from goaltender Owen Hebgen at the far blue line. Marske made a quick move around a Beloit Memorial defenseman and fired a shot that got deflected by the Purple Knights and into the net. Verona junior defenseman Lars Brotzman picked up the assist on the goal.
Marske said it was a little luck and skill on the shot.
“I was just happy to pop one,” Marske said of his first goal.
Marshall said Marske was dealing with an injury at the start of the season.
The Wildcats outshot the Purple Knights 60-10.
“Their goalie played really well,” Marske said. “It feels good to be 2-0 in the conference. We just want to keep it going.”
“We controlled the offensive play,” Marshall said. “We just need to capitalize on our opportunities that translate into those bigger and closer games.”
Cordray scored his first goal at the 1:52 mark in the second period on assists from senior defenseman Troy Tollefson and Carson Lindell. Less than 2 minutes later, Brotzman fired a shot from the blue line that sophomore forward Tre Grignon knocked in to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.
“I think the key was to keep putting shots on net and not get frustrated with how their goalie was playing,” Cordray said.
Verona added to its lead with three goals in the third period. Senior forward Max Codde scored on an assist by sophomore defenseman David Dina 14 seconds into the period. Less than 2 minutes later,. Cordray scored his second goal on passes from senior forward Easton Simpson and Lindell. Marske capped the scoring with his second goal at 6:24 in the third period. Both Cael Pertzborn and Caden Wedderspoom assisted on the score.
“Reece is one of the most dynamic players around this area for sure,” Marshall said. “With his speed he’s been putting the puck away and scoring on a ton of opportunities all season.”
Verona goalie Blake Craven had seven saves and Hebgen had three saves.
Verona 4, Madison West 1
Cordray scored two goals and had two assists to lead the Wildcats to a victory over the Regents in the Big Eight Conference opener Nov. 30, at the Madison Ice Arena.
Senior forward Anthony Heinrichs also scored two goals and had an assist. Heinrichs scored his first goal on assists from Brotzman and Cordray at 7:08 in the first period. Heinrichs scored his second goal on a power play on a pass from Cordray at 9:55 to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
Cordray found the back of the net on assists from Heinrichs and Simpson at 2:40 in the second period. He scored his second goal late in the second on an assist by Grignon to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead.
Verona outshot Madison West 31-16. Hebgen had 15 saves.