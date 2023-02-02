Senior forward Reece Cordray became Verona’s all-time leading scorer and senior forward Conrad Moline netted a hat trick to lead Verona to a 6-2 win over University School of Milwaukee in a battle of top-six ranked teams on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Milwaukee.
Verona (16-4), ranked fifth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll, rallied from a one-goal deficit with five straight goals to topple sixth-ranked University School.
Cordray had three assists and now has 180 career points, which eclipses the previous record set by Charlie Parker in 2014. Cordray leads the team in points (56) and assists (33) this season. He is second on the team in goals (23).
“Reece is a special hockey player,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “I knew it from the beginning. He was a contributor as a freshman on our team that won state in 2020. He knew he was creeping in on the record. It was a goal for him to reach that milestone.”
Cordray is part of a starting line that features Moline – who has a team-leading 24 goals – and senior forward Jack Marske who has 16 goals and 16 assists.
“That line has been one of the most dynamic in the state all year,” Marshall said. “They are hard for other teams to contain with Reece’s speed, Marske’s all-around play and Conrad’s puck control and finishing.”
University School’s Tyler Cook scored a power-play goal at 9 minutes, 10 seconds in the first period. Verona outshot Milwaukee 9-7 in the first, but had a penalty that University School capitalized on.
“We thought we outplayed them the first five minutes and then we had a penalty,” Marshall said.
Verona junior forward Garrison Codde scored on assists from junior forward Charlie McGinnis and senior forward Blake Herburger at 2:43 in the second period. Moments later, Moline scored a go-ahead goal on assists from Marske and freshman defenseman Grady Miller to take a 2-1 lead.
Only 15 seconds into the third period, Moline scored his second goal on passes from Marske and Cordray. About two minutes later, Marske scored on assists from Moline and Cordray to extend the lead to 4-1. Herburger scored a short-handed goal midway through the third period on a pass from Codde.
Marshall said any time a team scores a goal it can be deflating for the opponent.
“To get one short-handed makes it even more inflating for your team,” he said. “We had nice contributions from all of our lines. It’s nice to see them peaking at the right time of year.”
University School’s Jack McGregor scored a goal on a power play to cut Verona’s lead to 5-2 at 8:08. Moline scored a short-handed goal on an assist by Cordray at 11:51. Both Verona and University School had 27 shots. Verona junior goaltender Blake Craven had a game-high 25 saves. University School went 2-for-4 on the power play and Verona finished 0-for-2.