Verona junior forward Reece Cordray scored two goals and had an assist to help the Wildcats rally for a 5-3 win over the University School of Milwaukee in the regular season finale on Friday, Feb. 11, at the Verona Ice Arena.
Verona senior Anthony Heinrichs put Verona on the board first with a goal 2 minutes, 51 seconds into the first period on assists from Cordray and senior forward Easton Simpson. Milwaukee’s Jack McGregor scored two power-play goals in a two-minute span at the midway point of the first to take a 2-1 lead. Despite outshooting Milwaukee 15-7 in the first period, Verona trailed by one goal.
Simpson finished with three assists and sophomore forward Caden Wedderspoon added two assists. Junior forward Jack Marske had one goal and an assist.
Verona (17-5-1) had eight penalties in the game and that led to 30 minutes in the penalty box and Milwaukee capitalized. McGregor scored his third power-play goal at 2:16 in the second period to give Milwaukee a 3-1 lead. Milwaukee finished 3-for-6 on the power play and Verona was 0-for-4.
Verona sophomore forward Tre Grignon scored on assists from Wedderspoon and junior forward Jack Marske at 8:26.
Verona sealed the victory with three goals in the third period. Verona outshot Milwaukee 19-7 in the third and 42-31 in the game. Cordray scored his second goal to tie the game at 3 on a pass from Simpson at 8:26 in the third period. About seven minutes later, Marske scored the go-ahead goal on assists from Wedderspoon and sophomore defenseman David Dina to take a 4-3 lead. Cordray scored his second goal on an empty netter on assists by Simpson and senior defenseman Troy Tollefson at 16:33.
Verona senior goaltender Owen Hebgen had 13 saves. The third-seeded Wildcats were scheduled to play Madison La Follette/East in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Verona Ice Arena. Results of the game were not available before press time.
If Verona beats the Eastside Lakers, the Wildcats would move on to host the winner of sixth-seeded Middleton or the 11th-seeded La Crosse Aquinas co-op in a regional final on Friday, Feb. 18.