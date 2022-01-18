Reece Cordray scored a short-handed goal with 11 seconds left to lift the Verona boys hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Madison West and keep the Wildcats undefeated in Big Eight play this season on Monday, Jan. 17, at Verona Ice Arena.
The Wildcats were defeated by SPASH 3-0 in a nonconference game on Saturday, Jan. 15, at Willett Ice Arena.
Verona topped Beloit Memorial 6-0 in a Big Eight Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Edwards Ice Arena Telfer Park.
Verona 3, Madison West 2
Tied 2-2 with 11 seconds left in the third period, Cordray netted a short-handed goal to give Verona a dramatic 3-2 win. Forward Charlie Scadden and forward Brady Stebbeds both had goals in the win. Verona moved to 11-4 overall, 9-0 in the Big Eight with the victory.
SPASH 3, Verona 0
SPASH scored twice in the first period and added a goal in the third. Verona and SPASH both had 20 shots on goal.
Senior goalie Owen Hebgen finished with 17 saves for the Wildcats.
Verona 6, Beloit Memorial 0
Sophomore forward Tre Grignon and senior forward Max Codde both scored twice in the victory. Senior forward Isaac Thomas led Verona with three points, collecting one goal and two assists. Senior defenseman Carson Lindell and junior forward Jack Marske recorded two assists each. Senior forward Easton Simpson finished with a score, while Stebbeds, junior defenseman Lars Brotzman, senior forward/defenseman Noah Ehlenbach and Scadden all had one assist.