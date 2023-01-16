Five different players scored goals for the Verona boys hockey team during the Wildcats’ 7-2 Big Eight win over Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit.
Verona followed that win up with an 8-2 Big Eight victory over Madison Memorial on Saturday, Jan. 14, in Verona.
Verona 7, Beloit Memorial 2
Verona (12-4, 9-1 Big Eight) scored three goals in both the first and second periods to take a 6-1 lead heading into the third. Freshman Boden Brotzman and senior Conrad Moline led the way with two goals each for Verona.
Seniors Jack Marske and Reece Cordray scored first-period goals, along with Brotzman. Moline netted a pair of goals in the second period and Brotzman added his second score as well.
Verona’s Charlie McGinnis scored Verona’s lone goal of the third period. Cordray finished with four points as he added three assists with his one goal. Junior David Dina had two assists for the Wildcats.
Verona junior Blake Craven stopped 18 of 19 shots in goal. Freshman Noah Mason also got time in goal, saving 11 of 12 attempts.
Verona 8, Madison Memorial 2
Cordray scored a hat trick to lead the Wildcats past the Spartans. Moline added two goals in the victory. Juniors Garrison Codde and Tre Grignon, as well as Blake Herburger all scored once for Verona. Senior Lars Brotzman had a team-high two assists.
Craven collected 17 saves.
Verona scored in every period with two goals in the first and three goals in both the second and third periods.