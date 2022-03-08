The Verona boys hockey team had seven players receive Big Eight All-Conference honors recently.
Verona junior forward Reece Cordray and senior defenseman Troy Tollefson were named first-team all-conference. Verona finished the season 19-6-1 and won the conference title.
Cordray, who scored 34 goals and had 32 assists in leading the Wildcats to a fifth straight conference title in the past six seasons. There was no conference schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Verona senior forward Anthony Heinrichs, senior defenseman Carson Lindell and sophomore defenseman David Dina were named second-team all-conference.
The Wildcats had seven shutouts this season and surrendered just 1.87 goals per game. Heinrichs scored 13 goals and had 25 assists. He scored four goals in three postseason games.
The two Wildcat players named honorable mention all-conference are senior forward Easton Simpson and senior goaltender Owen Hebgen. In 23 regular season games. Hebgen had a save percentage of .913 and averaged 21 saves in 18 starts in the net.