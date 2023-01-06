The Verona boys hockey team dropped its first Big Eight game of the season to the red-hot Janesville Bluebirds in 8-3 fashion on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Janesville Ice Arena.
Both Verona (8-4, 6-1 Big Eight) and Middleton (11-3, 5-1) have just one conference loss on the season. Janesville (8-4, 2-2) has won six straight games dating back to Dec. 20.
Despite being outshot 17-7, the Bluebirds won the first period 3-0. Janesville senior forward Tyler Steuck scored two of the team’s three first-period goals.
Steuck added two more goals in the second period to put Janesville in a commanding 5-0 position. Verona got on the board when senior forward Jack Marske scored 9 minutes, 50 seconds into the second period to make it 5-1.
Senior forwards Reece Cordray and Charlie Scadden assisted on the Marske goal.
Steuck made it five goals when he scored on an unassisted power-play early in the third period to extend the Bluebird advantage to 6-1. Freshman forward Boden Brotzman had two goals for Verona in the third period.
The Wildcats outshot the Bluebirds 50-25.