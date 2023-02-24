Photos: Verona vs. Edgewood WIAA Division 1 Sectional Final
Moline helped the Wildcats to a state championship in 2020 as a freshman. The forward played AAA hockey his sophomore and junior years, but decided to rejoin his high school team for one last ride.
“There’s nothing like it,” Moline said of the state tournament. “It was unbelievable doing it my freshman year. I wanted to help give my friends the chance to experience that and make a run to state.”
Verona head coach Joel Marshall said Moline has been talking about getting back to state for the last three months.
“This has been his goal since early October really,” Marshall said. “This is something for him that he was dead set on.”
It’s Verona's fifth state tournament appearance in the last six seasons. The Wildcats were denied a state berth last year after a sectional semifinal loss to Waunakee.
“It feels absolutely amazing,” said junior forward Tre Grignon on getting back to state. “Falling short last season, that was the worst feeling I’ve ever felt.”
The top-seeded Wildcats pounced on the second-seeded Crusaders with three goals in the first period – including a pair inside the first six minutes.
“We had a little bit of nervous energy,” Marshall said. “But we had a positive, upbeat feeling from the guys. The bounces went our way in the first…We capitalized on some opportunities there and caught them on their heels.”
Senior forward Jack Marske gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead 3 minutes, 22 seconds into the first period. Senior defensemen Cael Pertzborn and Lars Brotzman were credited with assists.
Moline netted goals 5:44 and 12:58 into the first period to extend the Verona advantage to 3-0. Senior forward Reece Cordray assisted both goals. Moline’s second score came short handed.
“We came out firing,” Grignon said. “We knew this game wasn’t going to be easy. But everyone came out and played their role, everyone contributed.”
Edgewood senior forward Paul Sergenian gave the Crusaders some life with a power-play goal 1:12 into the second period. Edgewood struggled to get much else going in the second – tallying just four shots on goal.
Verona junior goalie Blake Craven collected 12 of his 24 saves in the third period. He also helped kill two Edgewood power plays.
“As a goalie it’s really hard to keep your head on straight and stay level,” Grignon said. “You’re all by yourself back there. But he (Craven) did his part and played an amazing game.”
Edgewood junior goalie Rowan White – who had a .926 save percentage in the regular season – was pulled late in the game, leading to an empty netter by Verona junior forward Garrison Codde.
“We played great defensively,” Marshall said. “With the extra attacker the final couple minutes they put some pressure on us naturally. We kind of played not to lose at that point.”
The WIAA Division 1 state semifinals – hosted by Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton – will be played on the afternoon of Friday, March 3. The state finals are slated for Saturday, March 4.
Moline and Cordray both played big roles on the Wildcats’ 2020 state championship team – combining for 58 points in the regular season. Verona is hoping Moline and Cordray can end their high school careers the same way they started them.
“Every year is a new group, there’s always guys getting here (state) for the first time,” Marshall said. “It’s exciting for sure.”
Verona 7, Sauk Prairie 1
Verona cruised to a sectional semifinal win against Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Verona Ice Arena.
Verona took a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period with goals from senior forwards Blake Herburger and Moline. Marske and Cordray assisted on Moline’s goal.
The Wildcats scored three straight goals in the second period to take a 5-0 lead. Cordray, junior forward Henry Mizelle and freshman forward Boden Brotzman all had second-period goals.
Sauk Prairie got on the board 15 minutes, 20 seconds into the second period to make it a 5-1 game heading into the third period.
Brotzman scored his second goal of the game 8:49 into the third period. Junior forward Caden Wedderspoon capped the scoring 14:12 into the third period. Wedderspoon added two assists in the win.