After scoring the first goal in its first two games, the Verona boys hockey team couldn’t hang on to an early lead and lost two games in the first week.
The Wildcats lost 2-1 to Chippewa Falls on Friday, Nov. 25, at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena. On the next day, Verona lost to Hudson 2-1 at the Hudson Sports and Civic Center. Hudson is the two-time defending WIAA Division 1 state champion. The Raiders, a perennial power, have made a run to state in six of the past seven seasons.
Chippewa Falls 2, Verona 1
Verona junior forward Caden Wedderspoon scored a first-period goal, but the Wildcats couldn’t hang on to the lead in the season opener on Nov. 25, at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Wedderspoon’s goal at 10 minutes, 18 seconds, was assisted by senior forwards Reece Cordray and Conrad Moline.
Chippewa Falls got a game-tying goal from Jackson Hoem about six minutes later.
The Cardinals got the game-winning goal from Jack Bowe at 6:47 in the second period.
The Wildcats outshot the Cardinals 23-18. Verona junior goaltender Blake Craven had 16 saves.
Hudson 2, Verona 1
In the showdown with Hudson, Moline scored the first goal, but the Raiders rallied for a victory on Nov. 26, at the Hudson Sports and Civic Center.
Moline struck first for Verona with a goal on an assist by Cordray at 14:24 in the first period. Hudson’s Mike Mauer scored the first of his two goals at the 8:29 mark in the first to tie the game at 1.
Mauer scored the game-winning goal at 12:35 in the third period.
The Wildcats were 0-for-3 on the power play. Hudson went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Wildcats outshot the Raiders 31-19. Craven had 17 saves.