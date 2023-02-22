The Verona boys hockey team is one step closer to returning to the state tournament.
The top-seeded Wildcats cruised to a 7-1 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal win against Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Verona Ice Arena.
Verona advances to take on second-seeded Madison Edgewood in a sectional final on Friday, Feb. 24, at Sun Prairie Ice Arena. The Wildcats edged the Crusaders 5-4 earlier in the season.
Verona will be looking for its fifth trip to state in six seasons. The Wildcats had made it to state four straight years before losing in the sectional semifinals last year to Waunakee.
Verona took a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period with goals from senior forwards Blake Herburger and Conrad Moline. Senior forwards Jack Marske and Reece Cordray assisted on Moline’s goal.
The Wildcats scored three straight goals in the second period to take a 5-0 lead. Cordray, junior forward Henry Mizelle and freshman forward Boden Brotzman all had second-period goals.
Sauk Prairie got on the board 15 minutes, 20 seconds into the second period to make it a 5-1 game heading into the third period.
Brotzman scored his second goal of the game 8:49 into the third period. Junior forward Caden Wedderspoon capped the scoring 14:12 into the third period. Wedderspoon added two assists in the win.
Verona junior goalie Blake Craven stopped 19 of 20 shots in goal.