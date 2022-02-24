Troy Tollefson

Verona senior defenseman Troy Tollefson (18) looks to disrupt a pass attempt by Middleton's Brady Engelkes.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

The Verona boys hockey team fell 2-1 in double overtime against Waunakee in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.

The third-seeded Wildcats were looking to advance to the sectional final and then the state tournament, which would have been their fifth consecutive trip.

David Emerich gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead with a second-period goal. Verona junior forward Reece Cordray equalized with an even-strength goal in the second.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock the rest of the second period or in the third.

Verona thought they had the game-winner in the first overtime, but the goal was called off.

Waunakee — seeded No. 2 in the bracket — went on to net the game-winner in the second OT.

