The Verona boys hockey team fell 2-1 in double overtime against Waunakee in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.
The third-seeded Wildcats were looking to advance to the sectional final and then the state tournament, which would have been their fifth consecutive trip.
David Emerich gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead with a second-period goal. Verona junior forward Reece Cordray equalized with an even-strength goal in the second.
Neither team was able to break the deadlock the rest of the second period or in the third.
Verona thought they had the game-winner in the first overtime, but the goal was called off.
We are still not sure why this was not a goal in 1st OT! pic.twitter.com/wa2o4l36hH— Verona HS Hockey (@vahshockey) February 24, 2022
Waunakee — seeded No. 2 in the bracket — went on to net the game-winner in the second OT.