Waunakee scored four straight goals on its way to beating Verona in a clash of 7-1 boys hockey teams during a nonconference contest on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.
The Wildcats (7-2-0) struck first with a goal just 20 seconds into the game from junior defenseman Lars Brotzman. The Warriors equalized with a score just under a minute later.
Waunakee got a pair of power-play goals from McCarthy Reed 3:48 and 7:37 into the first period to give the Warriors a 3-1 lead heading into the second.
After a scoreless second, Waunakee made it 4-1 with a goal 2:46 into the third. Verona sophomore forwards Caden Wedderspoom and Tre Grignon scored goals 13:38 and 14:44 into the period, respectively, to trim the deficit down to 4-3. Waunakee’s David Emerich sealed the game with a score 16:33 into the final period.
Junior forward Raymond Walsh and senior forward Anthony Heinrichs finished with assists for the Wildcats.
Verona outshot Waunakee 46-22. The Warriors scored on 2 of 4 power plays, while the Wildcats went 0 for 3.
Senior goalie Owen Hebgen collected 17 saves for Verona.