Verona's Tre Grignon battles Max Giblin for the puck during the Wildcats' game against Hudson on Saturday, Nov. 27, in Verona.

 Photo by Todd Olson

Waunakee scored four straight goals on its way to beating Verona in a clash of 7-1 boys hockey teams during a nonconference contest on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.

The Wildcats (7-2-0) struck first with a goal just 20 seconds into the game from junior defenseman Lars Brotzman. The Warriors equalized with a score just under a minute later.

Waunakee got a pair of power-play goals from McCarthy Reed 3:48 and 7:37 into the first period to give the Warriors a 3-1 lead heading into the second.

After a scoreless second, Waunakee made it 4-1 with a goal 2:46 into the third. Verona sophomore forwards Caden Wedderspoom and Tre Grignon scored goals 13:38 and 14:44 into the period, respectively, to trim the deficit down to 4-3. Waunakee’s David Emerich sealed the game with a score 16:33 into the final period.

Junior forward Raymond Walsh and senior forward Anthony Heinrichs finished with assists for the Wildcats.

Verona outshot Waunakee 46-22. The Warriors scored on 2 of 4 power plays, while the Wildcats went 0 for 3.

Senior goalie Owen Hebgen collected 17 saves for Verona.

