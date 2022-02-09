The Verona boys hockey team’s path of reaching a WIAA state tournament for the fifth straight year became clearer after the WIAA released the seeds and brackets for the regional.
Verona (16-5-1) received a No. 3 seed, the WIAA announced Sunday, Feb. 6. The Wildcats will host Madison La Follette/Madison East in a regional semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Madison Edgewood (18-3), ranked fourth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Prep Hockey poll, received the top seed in the Sun Prairie sectional. Waunakee (19-3), which beat Verona 5-3 on Dec. 21, is the second seed. When the Warriors beat the Wildcats, Verona junior forward Reece Cordray, the team’s leading scorer with 26 goals and 26 assists, was injured and left the game early. If Verona meets Edgewood, it wouldn’t come until a sectional semifinal.
“We are playing better hockey the past two weeks,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “I feel like we are peaking at the right time.”
Four of Verona’s five losses have come to teams ranked in the top six in the state. Verona lost a nail-biter to Edgewood on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Wildcats followed that up with a 5-2 victory over Sun Prairie and a 4-1 win over Janesville on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Edgewood 2, Verona 1
Edgewood senior forward JJ Wiebusch scored one goal and had an assist to propel the Crusaders over the Wildcats 2-1 on Feb. 1, at LaBahn Arena in Madison.
The Crusaders scored two power-play goals. Verona outshot Edgewood 34-23.
“I think Edgewood has the best first line in the state,” Marshall said.
The first goal for the Crusaders came from Davis Halbleib on the power play. The puck ricocheted off a blocker’s stick and Halbleib buried the shot at 15 minutes, 58 seconds in the first period. Edgewood’s JJ Wiebusch and Parker Murn assisted on the goal.
Wiebusch scored a power-play goal 28 seconds into the second period to give the Crusaders a 2-1 lead. The Wildcats had a golden scoring opportunity on a 5-on-3 in the second period and couldn’t convert. Verona outshot Edgewood 13-6 in the second period, but couldn’t cash in.
“I personally think we outplayed them,” Marshall said. “We had breakaways, shots off the post and wide open shots and we couldn’t capitalize. We won most facets of the game except on the scoreboard.”
Verona junior forward Jack Marske crashed the net and scored on a rebound from sophomore forward Tre Grignon’s shot at 14:35 in the second. The goal was assisted by Grignon and junior defenseman Lars Brotzman.
Verona senior goaltender Owen Hebgen had 21 saves.
Verona 5, Sun Prairie 2
The Wildcats have been searching to find a way to capitalize more on the power play.
Marshall made an adjustment by shifting Cordray and senior defenseman Tory Tollefson into different locations in the Wildcats’ power-play sets. The change paid dividends as Verona went 2-for-5 on the power play in a win over Sun Prairie on Feb. 3, at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Verona senior forward Easton Simpson netted a hat trick.
“Our downfall this year has been capitalizing on the power play,” Marshall said.
Marshall said the Wildcats’ conversion rate on the power play is about 18%.
Cordray had one goal and two assists and Tollefson finished with two assists.
The Cardinals struck first on Tyler Wilcenski’s goal at 14:38 in the first period. The Wildcats stormed back with four goals in the second period.
Simpson scored a power-play goal on assists from Tollefson and Carson Lindell at 5:01 in the second to tie the game at 1. Sun Prairie’s Adrien Krietlow answered with a go-ahead goal four minutes later to give the Cardinals a short-lived 2-1 lead.
The Wildcats responded when Simpson scored his second goal of the period on assists from Cordray and senior forward Anthony Heinrichs at 12:35 to tie the game at 2. Only 12 seconds later, Marske scored the go-ahead goal to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Simpson scored his goal on assists from Cordray and Heinrichs at 14:39 to extend the lead to 4-2.
Cordray capped the scoring with a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period.
Verona outshot Sun Prairie 51-23. Hebgen had 21 saves.
Verona 4, Janesville 1
Cordray netted a hat trick to lead the Wildcats to a victory over Janesville on Feb. 5, in the conference finale at the Verona Ice Arena.
Verona took control of the game with two goals in the first period. Cordray helped the Wildcats strike first with a goal on assists from Simpson and Tollefson at 9:23 in the first. Simpson scored on assists from Cordray and Heinrichs at 11:47.
Cordray finished with three goals and one assist. Simpson contributed one goal and two assists.
After the Bluebirds scored at the 1:44 mark in the second period, the Wildcats answered. Cordray scored a short-handed goal at 11:26 in the second to give Verona a 3-1 lead. Cordray scored his third goal at 9:33 in the third period.
The Wildcats outshot the Bluebirds 40-24. Hebgen had 23 saves.