The Wildcats are right where they want to be.
That’s in the driver seat of the Big Eight title race after Verona defeated Janesville 6-2 in a conference boys hockey game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Janesville Ice Arena.
The victory — which concluded the first half of conference games — moved the Wildcats to 7-0 in the Big Eight standings. The loss dropped Janesville to 5-2 in the standings, good for second.
Verona sits alone at the top of the conference standings unbeaten.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster,” said senior forward Anthony Heinrichs, who had two goals. “I think we had to hit the reset button after Green Bay. Coming out here we just wanted to get back to our identity and that’s playing fast and playing hard. We’re right where we want to be going into a long stretch with some conference games. I’m happy with where we’re at as a team.”
The Wildcats (9-3, 7-0) and the Bluebirds (8-4, 5-2) headed into the second period tied at 2-2, but Verona pulled away with a three-goal second, including two in the final 1 minute, 9 seconds of the period.
“They (Janesville) play a hard game to play against in this rink because they’re a streaky team,” Verona head coach Joel Marshall said. “They don’t take much to create some options offensively. We played pretty well.”
Janesville junior forward Jake Schaffner — who came into the contest sixth in the state in scoring — got the Bluebirds on the board with 12:02 left in the first to make it 1-0. Verona senior forward Easton Simpson equalized with 6:49 left in the period and the Wildcats took a 2-1 advantage when junior forward Reece Cordray found fellow junior forward Jack Marske with 4:07 in the period.
Schaffner got his second goal of the period and equalized the game at 2-2 with an acrobatic score with just under 2:30 to play in the first.
Cordray broke the deadlock midway through the second with an unassisted goal and Heinrichs and Marske added late second-period goals to extend the lead to 5-2.
“They (Janesville) run a shorter bench, they don’t have as many players they roll through as we do,” Marshall said. “We got them tired. At the end of that period that got worn down and we took advantage of it.”
Heinrichs added another score in the third period to seal the deal.
Cordray finished with one goal and two assists. Simpson, senior defenseman Troy Tollefson and sophomore forward Caden Wedderspoon all recorded one assist in the victory.
“A lot of the guys are starting to emerge right now,” Heinrichs said. “Some of the younger guys— the sophomores and even some of the juniors that are getting more ice time than they are used to — they’re all just getting more confident and getting better.”
After a two-goal period from Schaffner in the first, Verona held the prolific forward to limited chances and no scores in the second and third. Schaffner entered the game with 21 goals and 21 assists on the season. He also entered with 24 total points in conference play, which led the Big Eight.
“He (Schaffner) capitalizes on opportunities,” Marshall said. “He doesn’t take much time or space to create stuff. Our defense is pretty strong — it’s probably one of the better D cores in the conference. They were able to weather him.”
“I think our defense had great communication,” Heinrichs said. “Going behind the net and talking. It starts with our forwards and wings helping them out. But our defense did a great job talking, getting pucks up the ice.”.