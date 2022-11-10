The Verona boys hockey team was denied a fifth straight trip to the state tournament after the Wildcats’ season ended at the hands of Waunakee in a Division 1 sectional semifinal last season.
Verona lost in the state finals in 2021 and won the Division 1 championship in 2020. That came after the Wildcats lost in the state semifinals in 2019 and 2018.
Senior Reece Cordray received second-team all-state honors last season as a junior forward. Cordray scored 34 goals and had 32 assists in leading the Wildcats to a Big Eight Conference championship. He also was a key part in the Wildcats’ attack with six goals in three postseason games.
Verona graduated its two other all-state selections in Anthony Heinrichs and Troy Tollefson, who were both all-state honorable mention.
Verona had seven players named to the Big Eight’s all-conference teams. Cordray was a first-team selection. Junior David Dina was a second-team all-conference selection last season as a sophomore defenseman.
The Wildcats went undefeated in Big Eight Conference play last season – going 14-0. Middleton and Janesville tied for second with 9-5 records. Verona looks to build on its overall record of 17-5-1 from last year.
Schedule
Fri., Nov. 25
Verona at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Ice Arena
Sat., Nov. 26
Verona at Hudson, 1 p.m., Hudson Sports & Civic Center
Tues., Nov. 29
Verona at Madison West, 7:30 p.m., Madison Ice Arena
Fri., Dec. 2
Verona vs. Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena
Thurs., Dec. 8
Verona at Madison Memorial, 7:30 p.m., Madison Ice Arena
Sat., Dec. 10
Verona vs. Sun Prairie, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena
Tues., Dec. 13
Verona at Middleton, 7:45 p.m., Capitol Ice Arena
Thurs., Dec.15
Verona vs. Madison co-op, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena
Sat., Dec. 17
Verona vs. Waunakee, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena
Tues., Dec. 20
Verona at Sun Prairie, 7:30 p.m., Sun Prairie Ice Arena
Wed., Dec. 28
Verona at Invitational, TBD, Cornerstone Community Center
Thurs., Dec. 29
Verona at Invitational, TBD, Cornerstone Community Center
Fri., Dec. 30
Verona at Invitational, TBD, Cornerstone Community Center
Thurs., Jan. 5
Verona at Janesville, 7 p.m., Janesville Ice Skating Center
Sat., Jan. 7
Verona vs. Madison West, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena
Thurs., Jan. 12
Verona at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m., Edwards Ice Arena
Sat., Jan. 14
Verona vs. Madison Memorial, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena
Fri., Jan. 20
Verona vs. Middleton, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena
Sat., Jan. 21
Verona vs. Edgewood, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena
Thurs., Jan. 26
Verona at Madison co-op, 7:30 p.m., Hartmeyer Ice Arena
Sat., Jan. 28
Verona vs. Oregon, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena
Sat., Feb. 4
Verona vs. SPASH, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena
Thurs., Feb. 9
Verona vs. Janesville, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena