Reece Cordray

Verona's Reece Cordray skates against Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Verona Ice Arena.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

The Verona boys hockey team was denied a fifth straight trip to the state tournament after the Wildcats’ season ended at the hands of Waunakee in a Division 1 sectional semifinal last season.

Verona lost in the state finals in 2021 and won the Division 1 championship in 2020. That came after the Wildcats lost in the state semifinals in 2019 and 2018.

Senior Reece Cordray received second-team all-state honors last season as a junior forward. Cordray scored 34 goals and had 32 assists in leading the Wildcats to a Big Eight Conference championship. He also was a key part in the Wildcats’ attack with six goals in three postseason games.

Verona graduated its two other all-state selections in Anthony Heinrichs and Troy Tollefson, who were both all-state honorable mention.

Verona had seven players named to the Big Eight’s all-conference teams. Cordray was a first-team selection. Junior David Dina was a second-team all-conference selection last season as a sophomore defenseman.

The Wildcats went undefeated in Big Eight Conference play last season – going 14-0. Middleton and Janesville tied for second with 9-5 records. Verona looks to build on its overall record of 17-5-1 from last year.

Schedule

Fri., Nov. 25

Verona at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Ice Arena

Sat., Nov. 26

Verona at Hudson, 1 p.m., Hudson Sports & Civic Center

Tues., Nov. 29

Verona at Madison West, 7:30 p.m., Madison Ice Arena

Fri., Dec. 2

Verona vs. Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena

Thurs., Dec. 8

Verona at Madison Memorial, 7:30 p.m., Madison Ice Arena

Sat., Dec. 10

Verona vs. Sun Prairie, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena

Tues., Dec. 13

Verona at Middleton, 7:45 p.m., Capitol Ice Arena

Thurs., Dec.15

Verona vs. Madison co-op, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena

Sat., Dec. 17

Verona vs. Waunakee, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena

Tues., Dec. 20

Verona at Sun Prairie, 7:30 p.m., Sun Prairie Ice Arena

Wed., Dec. 28

Verona at Invitational, TBD, Cornerstone Community Center

Thurs., Dec. 29

Verona at Invitational, TBD, Cornerstone Community Center

Fri., Dec. 30

Verona at Invitational, TBD, Cornerstone Community Center

Thurs., Jan. 5

Verona at Janesville, 7 p.m., Janesville Ice Skating Center

Sat., Jan. 7

Verona vs. Madison West, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena

Thurs., Jan. 12

Verona at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m., Edwards Ice Arena

Sat., Jan. 14

Verona vs. Madison Memorial, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena

Fri., Jan. 20

Verona vs. Middleton, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena

Sat., Jan. 21

Verona vs. Edgewood, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena

Thurs., Jan. 26

Verona at Madison co-op, 7:30 p.m., Hartmeyer Ice Arena

Sat., Jan. 28

Verona vs. Oregon, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena

Sat., Feb. 4

Verona vs. SPASH, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena

Thurs., Feb. 9

Verona vs. Janesville, 7 p.m., Verona Ice Arena

Tags

Recommended for you