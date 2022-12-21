No one would blame Verona junior forward Tre Grignon if he had a case of déjà vu after scoring what appeared to be a go-ahead goal against Waunakee in the third period.
It was eerily similar to last year’s WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal when the Wildcats had a goal in overtime waved off in a loss to the Warriors. After questioning the call with a referee, Grignon moved on and scored the game-winning goal in overtime to propel Verona to a 3-2 win over Waunakee on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Verona Ice Arena.
“It was definitely a revenge game,” Grignon said. “We had a chip on our shoulder the whole time and we came out and executed.”
The victory for Verona (6-2, 5-0 Big Eight) came two days after the Wildcats escaped with a 3-2 double overtime win over Middleton at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.
“I think our guys came in after a big overtime win on Tuesday night with Middleton kind of on that little high,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “Plus a little big game hangover to start this one. It took us a period to get going. Unfortunately, we needed a little extra time and it went in our favor.”
Verona 3, Waunakee 2, OT
Grignon scored the game-winner on assists from junior forward Caden Wederspoon and freshman Boden Brotzman at 5 minutes, 30 seconds in the extra period.
“I wanted it bad knowing what they did to us last year, kicking us out of the playoffs,” Grignon said.
Waunakee jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period. Waunakee junior David Emerich – an all-state selection last season– scored a power-play goal on an assist by Tate Schmidt at 3:49 in the first period. Less than three minutes later, Waunakee’s Logan Dargenio scored on an assist from Emerich to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead.
Verona junior defenseman David Dina missed the game because of an elbow injury. .
“There were some growing pains for some of our D’ in the first period,” Marshall said. “They kind of put us on our heels and we came back and regrouped.”
Verona stormed back in the second period. Boden Brotzman scored on passes from Wedderspoon and senior defenseman Lars Brotzman at 7:25.
Senior forward Reece Cordray scored the equalizer at 11:22 in the second period off assists from freshman defenseman Grady Miller and Moline.
Cordray said the team didn’t come out the way they wanted.
“We started playing with a lot more heart,” Cordray said. “We knew we were not going to be able to sit down and run through these guys. We played a lot better overall in the second and third periods.”
It appeared like Grignon had scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, but a referee waved it off, ruling that it was covered by Waunakee goaltender Jaxon Birrenkott before trickling into the net.
“I was really upset with it so I talked to the guy without the orange stripes,” Grignon said. “I’m not allowed to talk to him. The (orange-striped referee) came in and stopped me. I pointed to my ‘A’ to show him that I’m an assistant captain. I was really mad about it and the goal dribbled in and he said the goalie had it covered.”
The Wildcats had a four-minute stretch where they played short-handed in the third period and killed three penalties to keep the Warriors at bay. The Warriors had a 5-on-3 advantage for two minutes, but couldn't score. During that stretch, Grignon deflected a shot by the Warriors and Verona goaltender Blake Craven had a save.
“We have given up some power-play goals in past games and struggled,” Marshall said. “The goalie needs to be your best penalty killer and Blake Craven was tonight. He came up tonight with a half dozen chances in the second and third periods. Those were huge down the stretch.”
Craven finished with 20 saves. Verona also killed a five-minute major penalty in the second period. The Wildcats committed eight penalties compared to four for the Warriors.
“We just had to keep playing within our system and together as a team,” Cordray said. “It took a lot of heart and grit and we got it done.”
The Wildcats outshot the Warriors 47-22 in the game and 19-5 in the third period.
“The frustration takes over at times when you should be scoring and you're not,” Marshall said.
Verona 3, Middleton 2, 2OT
Lars Brotzman scored the game-winning goal 2 minutes, 29 seconds into the second overtime to stun Middleton on Dec. 13, at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.
Cordray assisted on Brotzman’s game-winning goal. Verona senior forward Jack Marske scored two goals to lead the Wildcats.
Both Moline and Corday had two assists. The Wildcats outshot the Cardinals 46-36 and had a 15-7 edge in shots in the third period.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead after Marske scored 32 seconds into the first period on assists from Moline and Cordray. Verona was plagued by 10 penalties.
The Cardinals took advantage of the Wildcats being short-handed and scored two power-play goals in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Verona went 0-for-4 on the power play and Middleton was 2-for-7.
Marske scored the game-tying goal on a pass from Moline at 7:03. That set the stage for two dramatic overtimes.
Craven had 34 saves.