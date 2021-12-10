The Verona boys hockey team scored five straight goals to earn a 5-1 Big Eight Conference victory over Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Madison Ice Arena.
The Wildcats moved to 4-0 in the Big Eight Conference with a 6-3 victory over Middleton on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Bob Suter Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Verona 6, Middleton 3
Junior forward Reece Cordray got the scoring started 4 minutes, 44 seconds into the first period. Senior forward Anthony Heinrichs was credited with an assist on the power-play goal. Middleton equalized 8:17 into the first for the final goal of the period.
Cordray broke the 1-1 tie with an unassisted power-play goal 4:22 into the second period. Sophomore forward Tre Grignon made it 3-1 8:07 into the period. Junior forward Jack Marske was awarded an assist on the even-strength goal.
Middleton scored late in the second to make it 3-2 heading into the third period.
Senior defense Troy Tollefson netted a goal 11:49 into the third to make it 4-2 Wildcats. Cordray and senior forward Easton Simpson assisted on the score. Middleton scored just over a minute later, but the Wildcats sealed the game with two late scores. Grignon and Cordray both added scores, with sophomore forward Caden Wedderspoom, senior defenseman Carson Lindell and sophomore defense David Dina all collecting assists.
Senior goalie Owen Hebgen collected 30 saves for Verona.
Verona 5, Madison Memorial 1
The Spartans got on the board 1 minute, 27 seconds into the second period to make it 1-0. Wedderspoom equalized just over a minute later off an assist from Cordray and Tollefson. Heinrichs broke the tie with a goal 3:17 into the period with an even-strength score assisted on by Cordray and Lindell.
Cordray recorded his third assist in the period when he found Tollefson for a score 15:46 into the period. One minute later, Simpson made it 4-1. Heinrichs assisted on the play.
Cordray expanded the lead to 5-1 with a goal assisted on by Simpson and Dina in the third period.