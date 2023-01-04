Senior forward Reece Cordray scored eight goals to help Verona to 2-1 during a three-game stretch against two of the state’s top-five ranked teams at the Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon.
Verona (9-3, 6-0 Big Eight) rolled past Wausau West 7-1 on Friday, Dec. 30. The day before that, the Wildcats knocked off Eau Claire Memorial 4-2. In the first game, Verona was clipped by Wisconsin Prep Hockey’s top-ranked Division 1 team – Green Bay Notre Dame – 4-3 on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Verona 7, Wausau West 1
Cordray scored five goals to power the Wildcats past Wausau West.
Verona senior forward Conrad Moline had one goal and five assists. The Wildcats outshot the Warriors 31-19. Verona outshot Wausau West 15-3 and scored three goals in the first period.
Cordray scored his first goal on assists from senior forward Jack Marske and Moline at 4 minutes, 24 seconds in the first period. About four minutes later, Cordray scored on assists by Moline and junior defenseman David Dina. Moline then scored a power-play goal on a pass from Cordray to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead.
Cordray scored three more goals in the second period. He netted the hat trick with a goal on assists from Moline and Grady Miller at 12:04 in the second. Cordray followed that up with a goal on assists from Moline and Miller at 13:59 to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 5-0. Cordray scored his fifth goal on an assist by Moline at 16:11.
Dina scored two minutes into the third period on a pass from junior forward Caden Wedderspoon. Verona junior goaltender Blake Craven had 18 saves.
Verona 4, Eau Claire Memorial 2
Cordray scored two goals and the Wildcats skated by third-ranked Eau Claire Memorial on Dec. 29, in Ashwaubenon.
Verona freshman Boden Brotzman put the Wildcats on the board first with a goal on assists from junior forward Tre Grignon and Wedderspoon at 12:47 in the first period. Cordray scored his first goal on an assist by junior forward Garrison Codde at 11:16 in the second period. Eau Claire Memorial’s Mack Diggs scored to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 2-1 at the end of the second.
Grignon scored an empty net goal five seconds into the third period on an assist by Cordray to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead. Cordray scored on assists from Marske and Miller at 8:06.
The Wildcats outshot the Old Abes 26-20. Eau Claire Memorial went 1-for-3 on the power play and Verona was 0-for-3. Craven had 18 saves.
Notre Dame 4, Verona 3
Marske scored two goals, but top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame’s Hunter Bill responded with four goals to top the Wildcats on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Ashwaubenon.
Marske scored a power-play goal on assists from Cordray and Dina 58 seconds into the first period. Notre Dame’s Bill answered with two first-period goals to give the Tritons a 2-1 lead.
Bill scored a power-play goal at 2:36 in the second period to give the Tritons a two-goal lead. The Wildcats battled back. Cordray scored a power-play goal on an assist by Dina at 7:26 in the second. Marske scored the game-tying goal at 13:59 to tie the game at 3.
In the third period, Bill scored the game-winning goal on the power play at 14:05 to seal the victory. The Tritons outshot the Wildcats 31-28. Notre Dame was 2-for-4 on the power play and Verona was 2-for-8. Craven had 27 saves in net. Verona’s Noah Mason had 10 saves.