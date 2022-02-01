When the Verona boys hockey team upset Green Bay Notre Dame 10 years ago, it created a brewing rivalry.
Verona junior forward Jack Marske scored two goals to propel the Wildcats to a tie against fourth-ranked Notre Dame on Jan. 29, at the Verona Ice Arena.
“If we play like this against anybody we can beat anybody in the state,” Marske said.
Verona is 6-6-3 in its past 10 years against Notre Dame, including a 2-1 overtime win in a WIAA Division 1 state championship in 2020. Since a 3-0 loss to Stevens Point, Verona had won five straight games going into the game against Notre Dame.
“This is a test,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “For the last 10 years this has created a rivalry. It has evolved from there. It has that little bit of tradition because we are always two of the top five teams in the state the past 10 years and the guys get up for it.”
Verona (14-4-1) rolled to an 8-0 win over Madison East/ La Follette to clinch a fifth straight Big Eight Conference championship on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison. There was no league play last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a list of goals for the season and conference is always one of those for sure,” Marshall said. “They take pride in it and it’s another banner on the wall.”
Verona has outshot its past four opponents and was averaging 47.2 shots per game during that streak before the matchup against the Tritons. The scoring struggles coincided with senior forward Anthony Heinrichs missing a couple of weeks because of a concussion and sophomore forward Tre Grignon had an upper body injury and missed a couple of weeks.
“We have struggled scoring,” Marshall said. “We don’t have multiple goal scorers. Reece Cordray is one of the best in the state. If he’s not on it makes it harder. We need those contributions from our other two lines.”
Verona was scheduled to play fifth-ranked Madison Edgewood on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at La Bahn Arena in Madison. With a 14-team sectional, the Wildcats and Crusaders are vying for the No. 1 seed.
The top two teams in the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional get byes in the first round.
Verona 3, Notre Dame 3
Junior forward Reece Cordray recorded two assists in the draw.
“It was two good teams battling it out,” Marshall said. “They might have some more skill and we might have some more will.”
The Wildcats trailed by one goal to start the third period. Senior defenseman Troy Tollefson scored the game-tying goal on assists from Heinrichs and Corday 1 minute, 10 seconds into the third period.
Verona senior goaltender Owen Hebgen had 36 saves and came up big in the first overtime. Hebgen faced a flurry of shots late in the first overtime. The Tritons had five shots on goal in the final minute of the extra session and Hebgen made a sprawling save. Many of the other shots were deflected by the Wildcats.
“Owen played the best I have ever seen him play at goalie,” Marshall said. “Goalie is a mental game and he was dialed in, focused and had a high compete level.”
Both teams had scoring chances in the 3-on-3 second overtime. Tollefson had a shot sail wide left of Notre Dame goaltender Leyton Jaschke. With 27 seconds to go, Tollefson had a shot that sailed high right of the net. Cordray had a shot just inside the blue line in the final seconds that went off Jaschke’s pads.
Early on, the game had the makings of a showdown that would go down to the wire. Marske scored his first goal with an assist by Cordray at 15 minutes in the first period to tie the game at 1.
Marske scored a go-ahead goal on the power play on an assist by Caden Wedderspoon at 9:24 in the second to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead. The first Wildcat goal came on a 2-on-0 by Cordray.
“I just went back door and they passed it over and I buried it,” Marske said.
The Tritons answered with a power-play goal from Isaac Rentmeester to tie the game at 2 at 13:52.
Notre Dame’s Callan Budinger scored on a cross with a slap shot to the high glove side of Hebgen at 15:04 in the second to give the Tritons a 3-2 lead.
“We had to keep good energy on the bench,” Marske said. “We believed in ourselves during the period. We were talking in the locker room about keeping our heads up. We were controlling the whole game. We just had to keep shooting pucks on net.”
Rentmeester scored two goals to lead Notre Dame. The Tritons had a slight edge on shots on goal over the Wildcats 39-36.
“As a whole the team had a lot of energy,” Marske said. “It was easily our best game of the year. We knew they would be tough so we showed up and played well.”
Verona 8, Madison East/ La Follette 0
Cordray scored two goals and had two assists to power the Wildcats over the Eastside Lakers on Jan. 25, at the Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison.
Heinrichs posted three assists and the Wildcats scored two goals in the first period. Easton Simpson put Verona on the board with a goal at 7:57 in the first. Cordray followed that up with a goal 6:17 later on assists from Viktor Mitchell and Heinrichs.
Simpson scored two goals in the second period. He scored the first goal 47 seconds into the second. Simpson scored his second goal at 4:42. Both goals were assisted by Heinrichs and Cordray.
The Wildcats erupted for four goals in the third period. Cordray scored his second goal on an assist by Max Codde at 1:36. About eight minutes later, Raymond Walsh scored on assists from Blake Herburger and David Dina. Herburger then scored on passes from Dina and Mitchell at 10:11 to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Verona’s Noah Ehlenbach capped the scoring with a goal on assists from Walsh and Dina at 14:31.
The Wildcats outshot the Eastside Lakers 68-6. Verona goaltender Blake Craven had six saves.