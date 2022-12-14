Senior forward Conrad Moline scored five goals to lead the Verona boys hockey team to a pair of Big Eight Conference wins last week.
Verona (4-2, 4-0 Big Eight) won its fourth straight game after cruising to a 6-1 victory over Sun Prairie United on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Verona Ice Arena. The Wildcats were coming off a game in which they scored four goals in the third period to come back to beat Madison Memorial 7-4 on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Madison Ice Arena.
Verona 6, Sun Prairie United 1
Senior forward Jack Marske scored two goals and Moline had a goal and an assist to power the Wildcats by the Sun Prairie East and West co-op.
Verona scored three goals and outshot Sun Prairie 17-3 in the first period. Moline put the Wildcats on the board with a goal 23 seconds into the first period. Senior forward Reece Cordray scored about five minutes later on an assist by Moline to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead. Junior Garrison Codde scored about midway through the first period on assists from Lars Brotzman and Blake Herburger to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0.
Marske scored his first goal at 4:19 in the second period to give Verona a 4-0 lead. The Wildcats took a five-goal lead on Herburger’s goal on passes from Henry Mizelle and Codde at 3:48 in the third period. After United scored in the fifth minute, Marske capped the scoring with a power-play goal on an assist by Cordray.
The Wildcats outshot United 47-9. Verona went 1-for-6 on the power play. Verona goaltender Blake Craven had eight saves.
Verona 7, Madison Memorial 4
Moline scored four goals and had an assist to help the Wildcats erupt to pull away from Madison Memorial on Dec. 8, at Madison Ice Arena.
The game was tied at 3 after two periods. Verona scored four goals in the final period to put the game away. Moline scored three of his four goals in the final period. He scored the go-ahead goal at 3:47 in the third to give the Wildcats a 4-3 lead. Moline then scored a power-play goal about two minutes later on assists from Cordray and David Dina. He reached a hat trick in the period with his third goal coming on an assist by Cordray at 8:30 to give the Wildcats a 6-3 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Madison Memorial’s Rudy Richards’ power-play goal cut Verona’s lead to two goals in the final four minutes. Michon Dina had an empty net goal with an assist by David Dina at 15:21. The Wildcats outshot the Spartans 12-4 in the third period and 33-26 in the game.
Early on, it looked like it could go down to the wire. Madison Memorial’s Quinn Moskol struck first with a goal at 1:06 in the first period. Moline scored a power-play goal on assists from Marske and Cordray to tie the game at 1 at 5:35 in the first.
The Spartans took a 2-1 lead on Caden Feinstein’s power-play goal 21 seconds into the second period. Only 16 seconds later, Marske scored the equalizer on passes from David Dina and Moline. After the Spartans took a 3-2 lead, the Wildcats answered again. Corday scored a game-tying goal on assists from Marske and Grady Miller to tie the game at 3 heading into a dramatic final period.
The Wildcats finished 2-for-5 on the power play and Madison Memorial was 2-for-4. Craven had 22 saves.
Verona was scheduled to play Middleton on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Waunakee in a nonconference game on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Verona Ice Arena. Waunakee beat Verona last year 2-1 in overtime in a sectional semifinal to snap the Wildcats’ streak of four straight WIAA Division 1 state tournament appearances.