Verona senior forward Reece Cordray was named the Big Eight’s Player of the Year during the recently revealed all-conference voting.
Cordray ended his final high school campaign with 34 goals and 49 assists – good for 83 points on the season. Cordray – who became Verona’s all-time leading scorer this season – helped the Wildcats to the Division 1 state final.
Verona head coach Joel Marshall was named the Big Eight’s Coach of the Year after helping the Wildcats to the conference title. Marshall guided Verona to the Big Eight title with an 11-1 conference record.
Verona ended its season with a 23-6 record.
Along with Cordray, Verona had three other players named to the Big Eight’s first team – senior forward Conrad Moline, senior defenseman Lars Brotzman and junior goalie Blake Craven.
Moline finished with 33 goals to go along with 32 assists for 65 points. Moline had three goals in two state tournament games.
Brotzman netted seven goals and had 18 assists.
Craven racked up 605 saves, good for a .906 save percentage.
Senior forward Jack Marske and junior defenseman David Dina were both second-team selections. Marske scored 23 goals and dished out 28 assists. Dina had four goals and recorded 20 assists.