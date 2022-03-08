Verona junior forward Reece Cordray received second-team all-state accolades as a forward by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association on Feb. 26.
Cordray scored 34 goals and had 32 assists in leading the Wildcats to a Big Eight Conference championship, was a vital cog in the Wildcats’ attack with six goals in three postseason games. Verona lost a heartbreaker in the sectional semifinal in double overtime to Waunakee 2-1.
Two other Wildcat players who received honorable mention all-state are senior forward Anthony Heinrichs and senior defenseman Troy Tollefson.
Verona finished the season 19-6-1 and two wins away from reaching the Division 1 state tournament for the fifth straight year.
Heinrichs finished with nine goals and 25 assists. He was a part of three state tournament teams and a state championship team in 2020.
Tollefson scored four goals and had nine assists. He was a vital cog in a defense that had seven shutouts this season.