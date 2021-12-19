The Verona boys hockey team outscored a pair of Big Eight Conference opponents 20-1 in back-to-back days.
Verona defeated Madison La Follette/East 14-0 in a Big Eight game on Friday, Dec. 17, at Verona Ice Arena.
The Wildcats then beat Sun Prairie 6-1 in a conference game on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Verona Ice Arena.
Verona 6, Sun Prairie 1
Junior forward Reece Cordray netted a hat trick to lead the Wildcats past the Cardinals.
Cordray got Verona on the board with a goal 3 minutes, 37 seconds into the first period. Senior forward Anthony Heinrichs made it 2-0 with a score, assisted by Cordray and senior forward Easton Simpson. Simpson also assisted on Cordray’s first score.
After a Sun Prairie goal, Cordray made it 3-1 with a power-play goal.
Junior defenseman Lars Brotzman scored the only goal of the second period, assisted on by senior forward Brady Stebbeds and senior forward Isaac Thomas.
Cordray scored his third goal of the game short handed 10:07 into the third and Raymond Walsh ended the game’s scoring with a goal just over two minute later. Heinrichs and senior defenseman Carson Lindell were credited with assists.
Senior goalie Owen Hebgen stopped 23 of 24 shots faced.
With the win, the Wildcats moved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the Big Eight standings. Janesville is second in the conference standings with a 4-0 record.
Verona 14, Lakers 0
Verona outshot Madison La Follette/East 55-2 in the Big Eight win.
The Wildcats scored six times in both the first and second periods and added two more in the third period.
Cordray led Verona with five points, scoring twice while adding three assists. Simpson assisted on three goals and added one goal. Stebbeds scored twice in the victory.
Sophomore goalie Blake Craven saved 2 of 2 shots faced.