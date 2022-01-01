The Verona boys hockey team split a pair of games at the Notre Dame Academy Showcase on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30 at the Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon.
Verona opened up the showcase with a 3-2 victory over Wausau West on Dec. 29. The tables were turned against Chippewa Falls as the Wildcats fell 3-2 on Dec. 30.
Verona 3, Wausau West 2
Verona senior forward Anthony Heinrichs gave Verona a 1-0 lead 4 minutes, 49 seconds into the first period. Junior forward Reece Cordray was awarded with an assist.
The second period featured a scoring frenzy.
West equalized 8:13 into the period, but Verona grabbed back the lead thanks to a senior forward Brady Stebbeds goal just 26 seconds later. Sophomore forwards Tre Grignon and Caden Wedderspoon had assists on the score.
Sophomore defenseman David Dina pushed the advantage to 3-1 16:20 into the second. Cordray and Heinrichs had assists. Wausau West scored 10 seconds later.
It proved to be the final goal of the game as the third period featured no scores.
Verona senior goalie Owen Hebgen had 24 saves in the victory.
Chippewa Falls 3, Verona 2
Verona headed into the second period tied 1-1 with Chippewa Falls thanks to an even-strength goal from Dina. The score was unassisted.
Dina scored his third goal of the showcase to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead 4:02 into the second period. Chippewa Falls got a pair of second-period goals and held Verona without a goal in the third period.
Sophomore goalie Blake Craven recorded 16 saves.