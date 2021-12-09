The Verona boys hockey team scored five straight goals to earn a 5-1 Big Eight Conference victory over Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Madison Ice Arena.
The Spartans got on the board 1 minute, 27 seconds into the second period to make it 1-0. Sophomore forward Caden Wedderspoom equalized just over a minute later off an assist from junior forward Reece Cordray and senior defenseman Troy Tollefson. Verona senior forward Anthony Heinrichs broke the 1-1 deadlock with a goal 3:17 into the period with an even-strength score assisted on by Cordray and senior defenseman Carson Lindell.
Cordray recorded his third assist in the period when he found Tollefson for a score 15:46 into the period. One minute later senior forward Easton Simpson made it 4-1. Heinrichs assisted on the play.
Cordray expanded the lead to 5-1 with a goal assisted on by Simpson and sophomore defenseman David Dina in the third period.
Sophomore goalie Blake Craven stopped 21 of 22 shots in goal for Verona. The Wildcats moved to 4-1-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Eight standings with the win.