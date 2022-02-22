Verona senior forward Anthony Heinrichs netted a hat trick and scored four goals in two regional wins last week to lead the third-seeded Wildcats to a WIAA Division 1 sectional for the seventh straight year.
Verona (19-5-1) shutout Middleton 5-0 in a Division 1 regional championship on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Verona Ice Arena. That came after the Wildcats rout of Madison La Follette/East 14-0. With the pair of wins, Verona advanced to play at second-seeded Waunakee on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.
“We were hoping they would beat Memorial because we want revenge,” Heinrichs said of the Wildcats’ 5-3 loss to the Warriors Dec. 21, when they outshot Waunakee 46-22. “We have to respect their first line. They have a great first line — Reed McCarthy and David Emerich, two really big threats. I think if we just contain them to the outside, force them to move pucks and if we stick to our gameplan we will be just fine.”
It marks the seventh shutout this season for Verona, which is seeking a fifth consecutive state berth. The Wildcats battled some injuries and had one or more players out for about a one month stretch in December and January.
“We came back together the last week of the (regular) season and have been playing a little bit better and getting contributions from other lines,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “It’s really good to see the production on the depth side.”
The win over Middleton marks the third time this season the Wildcats have knocked off the Cardinals.
“I think our experience over Middleton was the difference tonight,” Marshall said. “I think being a little bit older with depth and experience of playing in these types of games.”
Verona 5, Middleton 0
Heinrichs scored three goals to lead the Wildcats to a shutout against Middleton in a Division 1 regional championship on Feb. 17, at the Verona Ice Arena.
“We have had trouble scoring goals all year,” Heinrichs said. “We have put pucks on net, but haven’t really had grade-A scoring opportunities. I think tonight our hard work just paid off for us and we were firing on all cylinders.”
Heinrichs chased down a loose puck on the breakaway and scored at 10 minutes, 44 seconds in the first period. Junior forward Reece Cordray assisted on the goal.
Verona sophomore Caden Wedderspoon scored 58 seconds into the second period on assists from Cordray and senior defenseman Carson Lindell. Isaac Thomas then scored on a pass by Lars Brotzman between four Cardinal players to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead at 12:23 in the second.
Heinrichs scored his second goal 42 seconds into the third period on an assist by Lindell. He scored his third goal on assists from senior forward Easton Simpson and Cordray about eight minutes later.
“Anthony has been working hard and getting frustrated because he gets a lot of chances playing with Reece Cordray and Easton (Simpson),” Marshall said. “He hasn’t buried a lot of chances that he probably felt like he should. With the frustration it gets harder and harder. It’s exciting for him. I don’t know if he’s ever had a hat trick. It’s good to get one here at home and in front of his family.”
Verona outshot Middleton 50-23 and had about four times more shots in the second period, outshooting the Cardinals 25-7.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times and you have to respect their speed, size and physicality,” Heinrichs said. “I thought we did a good job of working hard and putting pucks behind their defensemen.”
Middleton had a golden opportunity to score early in the third period after the Wildcats were called for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Despite having a 5-on-3 advantage, the Cardinals couldn’t cash in with a goal.
Marshall said the penalty kill has been much better by switching some marks.
Verona sophomore goaltender Blake Craven had 23 saves.
Marshall said starting goaltender Owen Hebgen didn’t play because of some team decision they are taking care of internally.
“We trust Blake for sure and wanted to give a test to him,” Marshall said.
Verona 14, Madison La Follette/East 0
Cordray scored five goals and had two assists to power the Wildcats to a win over Madison La Follette/East in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Verona Ice Arena.
Simpson scored two goals and had two assists. Heinrichs scored one goal and had four assists.
Verona scored four goals in the first period to break the game open. Cordray scored 20 seconds into the first period on assists from Heinrichs and Lindell. Heinrichs scored about 6 minutes later on an assist by Simpson. Cordray scored his second goal on assists from Simpson and Troy Tollefson at 12:27 to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead. Simpson scored on assists from Cordray and Heinrichs at 15:55 to close out the period.
Simpson scored his second goal 33 seconds into the second period on assists from Lindell and Cordray. Cordray had two goals in the second. The other goals for the Wildcats in the second period came from Jack Marske and Charlie McGinnis.
The Wildcats scored five more goals in the third period. Charlie Scadden scored at 5:29 in the third on assists from Noah Ehlenbach and Cael Pertzborn to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 10-0. The other Verona goals in the third came from Marske, Cordray, Brady Stebbeds and Zach Harrison.
The Wildcats outshot the Eastside Lakers 83-2. Craven had two saves.