The Verona boys track team displayed its depth in the 1,600-meter run in the season-opening Dubuque Classic on Thursday, March 16, at the University of Dubuque.
The Wildcats had three of the top eight finishers in the 1,600. Senior Blake Oleson finished third place with a time of 4 minutes, 31.89 seconds. Senior teammate Nathan Simon took fourth (4:32.74). Senior Ryan Cassiday placed eighth (4:39.14).
Senior Milam Harvey took second in the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 6 inches. Iowa City senior Matt Schaeckenbach won the high jump (6-10.25). Harvey took third place in the long jump (21-11.5). Junior teammate Dominic Tune finished third in the pole vault (9-0) and sophomore Brennan Sullivan placed sixth (8-6).
The Wildcats’ 400 relay team finished fourth (1:37.45). Verona also took fourth in the 1,600 relay (3:43.08).
Senior Max Metcalf took fourth in the 3,200 (10:24.23). Senior Jacob Anderson placed eighth in the 55 hurdles (8.71).