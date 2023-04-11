Verona sophomore Andrew Cassiday won two titles at the Wisconsin Track and Field State Indoor Championships on Saturday, April 8, at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Cassiday won the wheelchair 60-meter dash with a time of 18.39 seconds and he won the shot put with a season-best throw of 10 feet, 1 ½ inches. It was one foot further than his previous best mark.
For the first time in program history, the Wildcats had three long distance runners finish the 1,600 in under 4:30. Senior Blake Oleson – an Illinois State commit – finished sixth in the 1,600 (4:24.42). Senior teammate Ryan Cassiday took 12th (4:27.56) and senior Nathan Simon placed 20th (4:29.64).