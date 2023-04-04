Senior Nathan Simon won the championship in the 3,200-meter run and helped the Verona boys track team finish third place at the SE Wisconsin Indoor Championship on Saturday, April 2, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha.
Simon won the 3,200 in a time of 9 minutes, 53.77 seconds – about two seconds ahead of Wisconsin Lutheran’s Nickolas Wendl. The Wildcats’ 3,200 relay team also won a title with a time of 8:51.47. The Wildcats had 13 top-five finishes.
Verona scored 70 points to take third, six points behind runner-up Racine Case in the 16-team meet. Wisconsin Lutheran captured the team title with 100 points.
Senior Blake Oleson – an Illinois State commit – took second in the 1,600 (4:25.74). Sean Iwuagwu finished second in the triple jump (39 feet, 10 inches). Andrew Cassiday won the wheelchair shot put (9-1 ¼) and took second in the wheelchair 55 (16.34).
The Wildcats had two of the top five in the 800. Senior Ryan Cassiday took fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:04.92 and junior Noah Kundert took fifth (2:07.29). The Wildcats’ 1,600 relay took fourth (3:40.25) and the 800 relay placed fifth (1:37.73).
Dominic Tune finished fourth in the pole vault (10-0). Maxwell President-Seeley took fifth in the pole vault (9-0) and Brennan Sullivan placed sixth (8-6). Jacob Anderson took fifth in the 55 high hurdles (8.52) and junior Wes Briquelet placed ninth in the shot put (41-7 ¼).