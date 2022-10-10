Senior Alex Klimm collected two goals and two assists during the Verona boys soccer team’s 5-1 Big Eight Conference win over Madison La Follette on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Verona High School.
Verona received a No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament and takes on La Follette in regionals. Middleton received the No. 1 seed in the sectional, while Madison Memorial earned the No. 2 seed. The Wildcats’ two Big Eight defeats this season came against Middleton and Madison Memorial.
Klimm assisted on the first two goals of the game to give the Wildcats (12-3, 6-2 Big Eight) a 2-0 lead by the 7th minute.
Verona led 2-1 at the half and scored three unanswered goals in the second. Klimm netted two of the three scores. Junior Connor Gage assisted on two of the goals.